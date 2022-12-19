'Intense faces, tense finish': How Team India watched the FIFA World Cup Final in Bangladesh

Team India players all got together to watch Lionel Messi lift the title for Argentina after they beat France on penalties in a thrilling clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put out a couple of pictures of the players watching the gripping summit clash on a projector screen in what seemed like the team hotel. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also present with the players.



India lead the two-match Test series in Bangladesh after winning the first game by 188 runs against the hosts in Chattogram. The second Test will be played in Mirpur from December 22. India will once again miss the services of captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the first Test with a thumb injury that he sustained in the final ODI against Bangladesh.



KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in Rohit's absence.



"Tense finish. Intense faces," the BCCI's caption read.

Argentina win World Cup after 36 years

The FIFA World Cup final had all the thrills and frills that a football fan expects from a match of this magnitude. The defending champions trailed 2-0 thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before hitting back in the second half through Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice within 97 seconds to level the equation for the Les Blues.



Messi again put his team ahead in extra-time before Mbappe cancelled it and completed his hat-trick, two minutes from full-time, to take the match into the penalties. Aurelien Tchouaeni's penalty was saved by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez which proved to be the decisive factor between the two sides.



Argentina thus, became champions of world football for the third time in history. Football legend Diego Maradona had last lifted the coveted trophy at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.