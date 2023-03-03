Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: Kunwar’s heroics power NIA into Insurance Shield final

Mumbai: All-rounder Vinay Kunwar’s solid 21 runs in the ‘Super’ over helped New India Assurance (NIA) SC defeat Chowgule CC by 17 runs in an Elite Division semi-final match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Thursday evening.

In the second semi-final, all-rounder Rahul Sawant, 30 runs and splendid bowling 7 for 9 runs, was the highlight as E-Merck SC defeated IDBI Bank by 73 runs and to set-up a clash with NIA in the final. The organizers Oriental Insurance are forced to postpone the final as NIA will be participating in the Public Sector tournament.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Kunwar claimed 3 wickets for 29 runs as NIA restricted Chowgule to 153 for 8 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Later, the left-handed bat Kunwar smashed an unbeaten 70 runs as New India Assurance chasing a winning target of 154 runs, unfortunately fell one run short, and reached 153 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs and the match was tied, forcing the organizers and umpires to enforce the ‘Super’ over.

Suraj Lalwani 46 runs, Shreyas Pathak 29 runs, Yash Pathak unbeaten 25 runs and Adesh Karangutkar 22 runs lifted the Chowgule innings, while Kunwar 3 for 29 and Abhay Bhonsale 2 for 30 were the successful NIA bowlers.

NIA looked on course towards the victory, but they suddenly lost their way and were unable to cross the finish line. Besides Kunwar’s knock Arman Pathan scored 29 runs, while Bharat Purohit 2 for 19 was Chowgule’s best bowler.

In the ‘Super’ over Kunwar faced all the six balls and smashed 2 sixes and 2 fours as NIA set Chowgule 22 runs for a win. Chowgule managed to score only 4 runs from the 6 balls.

Brief scores: Chowgule CC 153 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Suraj Lalwani 46, Shreyas Pathak 29, Yash Pathak 25*, Adesh Karangutkar 22; Vinay Kunwar 3 for 29, Abhay Bhonsale 2 for 30) VS New India Assurance SC 153 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Vinay Kunwar 70*, Arman Pathan 29; Bharat Purohit 2 for 19). Result: Match tied. Super over: New India Assurance 21 runs (Vinay Kunwar 17) beat Chowgule CC 4 runs, by 17 runs.

E-Merck SC 173 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Shubham Chihag 49, Jai Dawane 32, Rahul Sawant 30, Akhter Sheikh 25; Kalpesh Dusane 3 for 16) beat IDBI Bank 100 all out, 15.5 overs (Sagar Shah 23; Rahul Sawant 7 for 9). Result: E-Merck won by 73 runs.