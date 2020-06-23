Inspire Institute of Sport celebrates Olympic Day with a powerful message

Commenting on the occasion of Olympic Day, CEO of IIS, Rushdee Warley, said: "The driving force behind everything we do at IIS is to nurture and holistically develop athletes, allowing them to fulfill their potential and become effective contributing members of society. A key life lesson that sport teaches us is to never give up and find ways to overcome any obstacles that come our way. This is as relevant as ever today and we are happy to showcase this resilience through our athletes, who are the best ambassadors of what we stand for."

International Olympic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. It is meant to motivate individuals around the world to become their best selves. One doesn’t have to be an Olympian to participate in this celebration of sports. The first-ever Olympic day was celebrated on June 23, 1948. The countries of Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Belgium organized an Olympic Day in their respective countries, relayed a message and urging young people of the world to participate and make sports an integral part of their lives.

About Inspire Institute of Sport

The Inspire Institute of Sport is a cutting edge environment founded to breed champions in India with an eye on success and podium finishes at the Olympic Games. Located in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the IIS has been stitched together with state-of-the-art facilities and sports science and has some of the finest coaching minds from across the world to help our athletes chase the Indian Olympic dream.