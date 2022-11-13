'Insha Allah India mein World Cup uthayenge': Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's disappointing loss to England in T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said the national team should not lose heart as it did a great job by playing the final of 2022 World Cup despite being down and out in the league stage.

Akhtar, who had been very critical of the Pakistani cricket team during the early part of the tournament, praised the bowlers for putting up a fight in the final against England which the lost by 5 wickets with an over to spare.

"Pakistan has lost the World Cup but the team has done a great job. You were standing no where and played the World Cup final. Pakistan bowlers did extremely well and made sure the team reaches the final, although there was some luck involved but still they performed well. Shaheen Afridi's injury was a turning point but never mind," he said on his Twitter handle.

Dil dukha hai lekin, toota toh nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/E9fFbpECZe — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

"Ben Stokes was smashed for 5 sixes in 2016 WC, but today in 2022 he won it back for England, he got back his redemption. Pakistan you played very well, I am disappointed but will stand by you. Insha Allah will lift the next World Cup in India," he added.

The 50-over is scheduled to be hosted by India during October and November 2023, and will be the first time the coveted event is held entirely in India.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board had threatened to boycott the 2023 edition after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said India will not play Asia Cup in Pakistan.