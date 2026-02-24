'Insensitive And False': Shikhar Dhawan Slams Fake News Surrounding His Wedding To Sophie Shine

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has hit out fake news and claims surrounding his wedding to Sophie Shine. Dhawan tied the knot to his Irish girlfriend on Saturday, while several posts on X attributed false quotes to his ex-wife Ayesha. Dhawan urged fans to spread 'positivity' while thanking them for the well wishes.

"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," Dhawan wrote in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With his wedding pictures going viral, several accounts posted fake quotes attributing to Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha. Claims of cheating were made against both parties. Dhawan quickly moved to shut those rumours down, urging positivity.

"This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well wishers and media. I strongly urge people to not breed off my name with click bait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let's spread love and positivity," Dhawan added.

Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21, 2026, held in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple's relationship had been in the public eye for over a year, having confirmed it publicly in May 2025, and they announced their engagement on social media in January this year.

The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Former teammates Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal were all in attendance for the ceremony.