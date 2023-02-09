Viral Video: Inquiry launched against UP-based coach for getting a massage from underage cricketer 

A probe has been ordered by the District Magistrate against a coach, after he was seen in a video getting a massage by a young cricketer at Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium here.

The video was shared by Uttar Pradesh based news channel Bharat Samachar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The inquiry was ordered by DM Jitendra Pratap Singh after a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed cricket coach Abdul Ahad getting a massage from an under-18 cricketer in a hostel.

The DM has asked for a report within thee working days. The three member probe committee has Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Deputy District Inspector of School, and District Youth Welfare Officer as its members.

"The matter is serious and it is necessary to investigate it. It is highly condemnable to make children/sportspersons do such a thing. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report," the DM on Thursday said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)