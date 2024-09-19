'Inko Babar, Babar Karne Do': Sarfaraz Ahmed Sledges Ex-Pakistan Captain During Champions Cup Match; Video

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed brutally trolled his national teammate Babar Azam during a recent Champions Cup one-day match.

The incident took place during a match between Markhors and Stallions when Babar came out to bat, the crowd started chanting his name which is when Sarfaraz turned on his cheeky mode from behind the stumps.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper told his teammates to let Babar bat for all the 40 overs while they dismiss the other players around him.

"Inko Babar, Babar karne do. Hum Babar ko 40 over khila denge, baki sare out ho jayenge. (Let them keep chanting Babar, Babar. We will make Babar play for 40 overs, the rest of the team will get out.)," said Sarfaraz, a short clip of which is going viral on social media.