Injury Scare For Jasprit Bumrah? MI Star Checks Into CoE Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has checked into the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ahead of the IPL 2026. While the five-time champions have begun training at the Wankhede, Bumrah is away from the group as per reports. It is unclear whether India's T20 WC winner is carrying an injury or is just visiting for a routine check.

Bumrah played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 winning campaign. The fast bowler picked up his best bowling figures in the final at Ahmedabad, helping the Men in Blue become the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies.

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An injury to Jasprit Bumrah would be a crucial blow for the Mumbai Indians. While Hardik Pandya has a star-studded team at his disposal, Bumrah is a certain difference maker every time he takes the field.