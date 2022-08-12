Injured Washington Sundar doubtful for India's tour of Zimbabwe: Report

SRH spinner Washington Sundar |

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who recently suffered a shoulder injury during a List A game in Manchester, England, is doubtful for India's tour of Zimbabwe, where the team will play three ODIs.

KL Rahul-led Indian team will leave for Zimbabwe on Saturday morning with VVS Laxman as the head coach. However, Sundar, who was to fly to Harare from the UK, looks a doubtful proposition due to his fitness, a Cricbuzz report said.

Sundar injured his left shoulder while diving on the field during a Royal London One-Day match between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Lancashire County Cricket Club, whom he was representing, posted an update on social media.

"@Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing (sic)," Lancashire County Cricket Club said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Laxman has been asked to manage the team in the absence of regular coach Rahul Dravid, who has just returned from a two-month tour of England, West Indies and the USA. Among other members of the support staff travelling to Harare are Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Notably, Rahul was a last-minute addition to the 15-member squad announced earlier under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. It has been learnt Rahul was added on Dravid's request with an aim to ensure that the batter has vital match-time ahead of the Asia Cup, which immediately follows the Zimbabwe games.

India will play three ODIs, part of ICC Super League in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22, at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe has been in good form lately and beat Bangladesh in both ODI and T20 International home series that concluded on August 10.

