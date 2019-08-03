IndusInd Bank sub-junior badminton: Aryan Talwar, Kabir Barot record contrasting victories

Mumbai: Aryan Talwar and Kabir Barot scored contrasting victories to advance into the quarter-final round of the boys (U-13) event of the of the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank sub-junior badminton, at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts here on Saturday. Aryan and were engaged in a tense battle for supremacy. But, Aryan held on to his nerves against Mannas Mehtta before pulling out a slender 30-29 verdict. In contrast, Kabir played aggressively and easily defeated Virendra Pandey 30-3 without any difficulty. Second seed Shashwat Kumar also progressed to the last eight with a 30-15 win against Laukik Parulekar.
Results
Boys (U-11): D Kandukuri bt A Kapadia 30-23, S Agarwal bt S Bokka 30-12, H Mahimkar VS bt A Pingulkar 30-19, A Gupta bt V Fernandes 30-22, J Noronha bt J Patel 30-22, S Chasia bt C Sankhe 30-20, V Sawant bt R Mascarenhas 30-5. Under-13: T Mehta bt D Deshpande 30-17, P Somani bt A Dagli 30-15, O Mathew bt A R Aluguvelli 30-26, Z Kapadia bt N 30-25, A Talwar bt M M Mehtta 30-29, A Tathgir bt S Amrute 30-22, K Barot bt V Pandey 30-3, S Kumar bt L Parulekar 30-15.
Girls (U-11): 1-R Vinherkar bt A Umesh 30-11, A Mejari bt A Mestry 30-13, A Bhatia bt J Bhatt 30-15, S Sanghavi bt A Ramrakhiani 30-10, K Thite bt L Marathe 30-7. Under-13: N Gajbhiye bt U Joshi 30-7, S Dahake bt B Katrak 30-25, E Tyagi bt D Pillay 30-11, S Sinha bt A Morbiwala 30-3, K Thite bt M Oak 30-13, R Vinherkar bt S Konar 30-6. Under-15: N Gajbhiye bt M Jain 30-15, K Virani bt M Devnani 30-24, S Suryavanshi bt S Goyal 30-20, P Thakkar bt I Vyas 30-17, S Jha bt R Goyal 30-19, V Chaphekar bt S Chary 30-13, K Ravi bt A Nanda 30-6
- FPJ Sports Desk
