Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:47 PM IST

Indonesian Masters: Kidambi & Kapila-Sikki storm into pre-quarterfinals

FPJ Web Desk
Kidambi Srikanth | File Photo

Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20.

On the other hand, Kidambi inflicted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 defeat on France's Christo Popov on Court 3.

