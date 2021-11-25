Indonesia Open: Sindhu enters quarters with an easy win

India’s PV Sindhu on Thursday advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open by beating Yvonne Li of Germany in straight games in the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Sindhu seeded third for this event, was in dominant form against the World No 26 Yuonne, and won the match 21-12, 21-18 in just 37 minutes.

After the initial exchanges in the first game, the two players went neck-and-neck as Sindhu maintained a two-point lead at 6-4. She won seven consecutive points in this game as she took a 16-9 lead before going on to win the game 21-12.

Yuonne came up with a better performance in the second game as she remained in close chase of Sindhu as the 26-year-old from Hyderabad maintained an upper hand, wrapping up the game and match on her second game point.

In the quarterfinals, Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between South Korea's Sim Yu-jin and Spain's Beatriz Corrales.

Sindhu has reached semi-finals in two eents this year and stands a good chance of repeating that result in Indonesia as she looks in good form.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:04 PM IST