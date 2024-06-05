Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out With Defeat vs China's Hsu Wen-chi In 1st Round

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.
A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.
The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.
In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and
Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.
PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin in Singapore Open
Before heading into Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu participated in the Singapore Open 2024. However, the 28-year-old's campaign came to an end after losing to her rival Carolina Marin in the pre-quarterfinal.
Fresh from her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open last week, the premier Indian shuttler took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.
PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game.