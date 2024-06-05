 Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out With Defeat vs China's Hsu Wen-chi In 1st Round
Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out With Defeat vs China's Hsu Wen-chi In 1st Round

Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out With Defeat vs China's Hsu Wen-chi In 1st Round

A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

Updated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and

Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

Singapore Open 2024: PV Sindhu Throws Away Lead To Go Down To Carolina Marin
PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin in Singapore Open

Before heading into Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu participated in the Singapore Open 2024. However, the 28-year-old's campaign came to an end after losing to her rival Carolina Marin in the pre-quarterfinal.

Fresh from her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open last week, the premier Indian shuttler took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.

PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game.

