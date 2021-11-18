Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen knocked out in pre-quarterfinal

Lakshya Sen’s amazing run at the Indonesia Masters came to an end against World No. 1 Kento Momota on Thursday.

The Indian lost to the Japanese 12-21, 16-21 in the pre-quarterfinal.

Earlier, Lakshya created a huge upset in men's singles as the Indian youngster defeated the world number ten Kanta Tsuneyama by 17-21, 21-18, 17-21.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:42 AM IST