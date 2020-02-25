India’s Yash Fadte wins Junior French Open

Budding squash player Yash Fadte from Goa has won the prestigious French Junior Open, and created history by becoming one of the very few Indians to win the prestigious championship.

The French Junior Open was held at Lille, France from February 20 to 23 and is counted as one of the oldest happening junior squash events.

Fadte, 18, who is supported by Vimson Group led by Shivanand Salgaocar, and seeded no.1, emerged triumphant.