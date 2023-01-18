e-Paper Get App
India's top sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive, suspended

India's top sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive, suspended

The urine sample of the 26-year-old has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Dutee Chand |
Celebrated Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2018 Asian Games and is the reigning national 100m champion, has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA).

In a letter addressed to Dutee, the AAF notification said, "I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the NDTL (National Dope Testing Laboratory) in accordance with the procedure set out in WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) International Standard of Laboratories and was returned adverse analytical findings as details given below." The sample was collected out-of-competition on December 5 last year at Bhubaneswar. The letter also warned Dutee about the potential consequences.

"I do hereby invite you to carefully read the contents of this letter which provides important information as to the potential consequences of the AAF and resulting disciplinary process," the letter added. Dutee, when contacted, said she was unaware of the 'A' sample testing positive. "I do not know," she said.

