India's squad for World Test Championship final to leave for England in three batches

Indian cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning on June 7th, will leave for England in three batches, as reported by Cricbuzz. According to the portal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Ahmedabad on May 27th and make an announcement regarding the World Cup after that.

The first group for the WTC final will fly out on May 23rd, following the group stage of IPL 2023. The next will leave after the first two play-off fixtures on May 23rd and 24th, while the final one will leave on May 30th, post the final on 28th. The board is also aiming to organize a practice match ahead of the marquee fixture at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma and co. qualified for the decider after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the second Test held in March 2023. Australia, table toppers, were the first to seal their spot after defeating India in the third Test in Indore by eight wickets.

'Formation of Working Group for 2023 World Cup' one of the points for the SGM agenda:

As per Cricbuzz, 'Formation of Working Group for 2023 World Cup', is one of the five points of discussion in the meeting. The ICC is yet to announce the schedule for the mega event; however, the tentative starting date is October 5th, with the final taking place on November 19th with 12 venues zeroed in.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the final. The BCCI will also announce the formation of a committee for the Women's Premier League (WPL). With the inaugural edition of the WPL garnering positive response from the public and stakeholders, the board could form a separate body to regulate it.