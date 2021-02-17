India’s squad for last two Tests: Shardul released, Umesh Yadav in

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the last two Test matches to be played at Ahmedabad against England. The selectors have decided to add fast bowler Umesh Yadav in the mix and have released Shardul Thakur to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai. The third Test of the series, which is a day/night fixture will be played from February 24, while the last Test will be played from March 4.

According to the press release, Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the visitors won the first Test and India won the second game by a margin of 317 runs on Tuesday.

The selectors have also realeased Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that starts at various centres around India from February 20.