e-Paper Get App

India's second T20I against West Indies to start at 10pm IST due to delay in luggage arrival

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
India players celebrate a wicket against West Indies | Pic: Twitter

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said that the start of Monday's second T20I between India and West Indies is shifted to 10pm IST (IST), which is 12pm local time and 11:30am Jamaica time due to significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.

As per the previous schedule, the match at Warner Park was to begin at 8pm IST and 10:30am local time.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.

"As a result, today's match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. Stadium gates now open at 10.00am," said an official statement by CWI.

India are currently leading the five-match T20I series against the West Indies 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The visitors, under the captaincy of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, had earlier won the ODI series 3-0 with all matches played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Read Also
India, WI players yet to receive US visas for final two T20Is, CWI explore options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsIndia's second T20I against West Indies to start at 10pm IST due to delay in luggage arrival

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4