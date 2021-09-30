India's Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey star Birendra Lakra announces retirement

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect, hours after his teammate Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement.

Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.

A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men's Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team.



The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics.

He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta.

Hours earlier, Lakra's teammate drag-flicker Rupinder, who played a starring role in the historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his surprise international retirement "to make way for youngsters".

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 04:20 PM IST