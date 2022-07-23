India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships Final: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

As India's ace javelin thrower and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra aims to make history in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US, on Sunday, July 24, the 24-year-old will also be looking to corner glory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which will commence less than a week after the global event.

Historic medal

A gold medal at the World Championships will be historic for the country, much like the champion thrower's top-podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Chopra will also be more than keen to corner glory in Birmingham, given that the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast virtually confirmed his status as the future of India in track and field.

Before making his debut at the CWG in 2018, the Panipat native was already a junior world champion and had begun to make a name for himself in the senior circuit. His knack of making history was on full display at Gold Coast where he hurled the spear to 86.47 metres, just one centimetre short of his then-personal best, to win gold.

Elusive title

While his goal certainly would be to win the elusive title at the World Championships on Monday and aim to become the first Indian male athlete to clinch a medal at the biggest athletics event on earth, Chopra would be equally keen to retain the CWG title in Birmingham, given the Games' historic significance and the fact that multi-discipline events generate a massive wave of interest in the country.

The stars are shining for the champion athlete as he continues to bag one medal after the other in international competitions and shattering national records with impunity.

When: Final July 24 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six channels

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Timing: Final 07:00 am IST onwards