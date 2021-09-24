e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: Places of religious worship to reopen for devotees from October 7Maharashtra to reopen schools from October 4, informs minister Varsha Gaikwad
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

India's first NBA drafted basketball player Satnam Singh switches to pro-wrestling

Satnam Singh was picked in the NBA draft by Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He will commence his training to be a pro wrestler at the Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory, to participate in the All Elite Wrestling.
FPJ Web Desk
Satnam Singh | Twitter

Satnam Singh | Twitter

Advertisement

New Delhi: Satnam Singh Bhamara, the Indian basketball player who had scripted history by becoming country's only athlete to be drafted into an NBA team before getting banned for doping, has now decided to take on the wrestling arena by signing a deal with a professional league in the USA.

The 25-year-old was named in the NBA draft by Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He will commence his training to be a pro wrestler at the Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory, to contest in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Other than Singh, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, also squared off with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag team game taking on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on "AEW: Dynamite" in March.

Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW, in a media release said, "While we've recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I'm also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers,

"In addition to Satnam's commanding 7'3" stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He's an exciting addition to our roster, and I'm looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam's personality and watching his development," he added.

Singh is currently facing a two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel as he failed a dope test in 2019. His suspension will come to an end on November 19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC asks Percept to bear BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s one-day legal expense for...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal