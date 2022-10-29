India's death bowling at T20 World Cup: An elephant in the dressing room

Arshdeep Singh |

Perth: Australia were staring at the wrong end of the barrel during the Mohali T20I at 145 for 5 in 14.1 overs chasing a tall 209. The equation read 64 runs to win 35 balls.

India should have defended that considering Australia only had Matthew Wade as a frontline batter remaining.

But what followed was quite stunning. Australia smashed 15 runs from 17th over (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), 22 runs from 18th over (Harshal Patel) and 16 runs from the 19th over (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Those three overs brought down the equation for 2 runs off the last 6 balls.

Since it was a bilateral series, India had a chance to stage a comeback but a few weeks before that one bad over pushed them to the brink of elimination in the Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan needed 26 runs from the last two overs and Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs, leaving them to score just 7 off the last over to win. They were just two examples of how often India floundered in the death overs in the last year or so.

With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable on some occasions, India tried Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel at the death with mixed results.

The death bowling was certainly the elephant in the India dressing room coming to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as testified by the aforementioned instances, aggravated by the continued absence of Bumrah.

On path of progress

However, the first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands might have offered India some relief going forward in the tournament. Pakistan were not allowed to score at will between 16 and 20th overs.

India conceded 10 runs in the 16th over, 9 runs in the 17th over, 10 runs in the 18th over, 14 runs in the 19th over and 10 runs in the 20th over. In all, Pakistan scored 53 runs in the last 5 overs, but India also got a couple of wickets in that passage.

But overall, that effort was much better compared to some of the earlier ones in Asia Cup 2022 or at home.

Flexible plans

“There is flexibility in our plans for death bowling in this tournament (T20 World Cup). You cannot plan early in this sport,” said Bhuvneshwar.

“I did not know what was the talk about my death bowling in and after Asia Cup 2022 since my social media accounts are shut. In Perth, we all practiced and strategize and it was a crucial period. After winning the first match against Pakistan, which was a do-or-die one for us, we felt confident.

“We as a bowling unit felt that we gave away 15-20 runs more. As a team, we know that things go up and down. T20I format is tough on bowlers and batters both,” he said.

Amazing Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh showing a lot of maturity and bravery to bowl tough overs like 18 and 20 has also played a significant role for India, reducing the burden on Bhuvneshwar.

“He is always asking me (about bowling), Virat and Rohit, how the wicket here in Australia is and what kind of shots batters play here. He has bowled well since his debut,” said Bhuvneshwar.

India's fortunes in the T20 World Cup will depend a lot on these two maintaining the tempo.

India’s T20I death bowling since 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Inns: 25, Wkts: 17, Eco: 9.92

Arshdeep Singh: Inns: 15, Wkts: 15, Eco: 8.52

Harshal Patel: Inns: 21, Wkts; 13, Eco: 10.88

Mohd Shami: Inns: 6, Wkts; 4, Eco: 9.80