India's Asian Games mixed team relay silver set to be upgraded to gold

New Delhi: India's mixed team relay silver at the 2018 Asian Games is in line to be upgraded to gold. The Athletics Integrity Unit banned Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya for four years and ordered the disqualification of any result that the athlete obtained between August 24 and November 26, 2018.

The final of the mixed team relay was held on August 28 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Bahranians had recorded a time of 3:11:89 while the Indian team, consisting of Hima Das, Mohammad Annas, M.R. Poovamma and Arokia Rajiv, finished with a time of 3:15:71.

After the race, India had lodged a protest for 'obstruction', alleging that a Bahranian sprinter had impeded Hima's way during the race. The appeal had been turned down and India remained with a silver medal.