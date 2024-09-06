'Indians Love Beating Australia In Any Form Of Cricket': Usman Khawaja Looking Forward To BGT 2024-25; Video

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has suggested that they are doubly motivated to beat India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy after failing to defeat them twice in their backyard. The left-handed batter also understands how much does India loves beating Australia in any form of cricket.

Australia last held the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2015 and have lost four consecutive series, including two at home. India were particularly impressive in the 2020-21 leg as they staged a comeback from 0-1 after the opening Test in Adelaide to claim the series 2-1.

Speaking to Star Sports, Khawaja observed that the rivalry between them has always been massive and that the stakes this year will be double

"We're World No.1 and 2 teams really. We were there at the last World Test Championship. The rivalry's always been huge. We take it as a sign of respect and I know that Indians love beating Australia in any form of cricket. The tradition of Australia has been of being one of the most dominating sides. For Indians, it has always been the case to beat Australia and more recently, since the rise of India in the IPL and everything else that happened, it's the same way for Australia. And particularly since India have beaten Australia in Australia the last two times in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, just means a little bit more."

India to come off after playing Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand:

Meanwhile, the Indian team will have some red-ball matches under their belt before the Australia tour as they will five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. A few first-choice players are already playing Duleep Trophy.

While Australia haven't played Tests since March, the Sheffield Shield starting on October 8, will get them prepared for the marquee series.