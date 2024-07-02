 Indians In County Cricket: Prithvi Shaw And Sai Sudharsan Register Middling Scores
HomeSportsIndians In County Cricket: Prithvi Shaw And Sai Sudharsan Register Middling Scores

B Sai Sudharsan has also been called up by the selectors for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Prithvi Shaw and B Sai Sudharsan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan and the seasoned Prithvi Shaw failed to get big scores in their ongoing English county games for Surrey and Northamptonshire respectively. Both are into their second season with their county sides.

In a home game at the Oval against Essex, Surrey scored 262 in their first essay with Sudharsan, who normally bats at the top of the order for Tamil Nadu, coming in at No. 6 and managing 14 off 47 balls with two boundaries.

He was dismissed by left-arm medium pacer Paul Walter with former South Africa international Simon Harmer taking the catch. However, Sudharsan is yet to bat in the second essay where Surrey are currently 44 for 3 with a lead of 126 runs after taking an 82-run first innings lead bowling the visitors out for 180.

Prithvi Shaw registers middling scores for Northamptonshire:

In another game between Northamptonshire and Sussex, flamboyant right-hander Shaw struck 13 boundaries across two innings -- seven in a 22-ball-31 and another six in 37 off 41 balls, but failed to get a big score.

In the first innings, Sussex's second change medium pacer Fynn Hudson-Prentice got his wicket, caught by Jack Carson.

Shaw's score was the second highest in his team's dismal first innings performance of 97 all out in little over 20 overs. This was after Sussex had scored 143 in their first innings.

In the second innings, Northamptonshire were 137 for four in a chase of 284 with Shaw contributing another quick-fire 37 before left-arm seamer Sean Hunt breached through his defences.

