Countdown to Olympics: Here is a list of India's medal prospects at the Tokyo Games

Mumbai: The blend of the prospective athletes in some disciplines for the forthcoming Tokyo Games has all the reasons for us, Indians, to feel excited, as 119 athletes converge onto the Olympic Village in the 17-day sports extravaganza, which unfolds in Tokyo from July 23.

And in this edition of the biggest stage, medal prospects for Indian athletes is much higher than the early editions.

Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Boxing, Athletics and Hockey are some of the sports India’s chances of making it to the podium holds good.

FPJ takes a look at the best bets at the games, as former Olympians have remarked that the Tokyo Games could turn out to be the greatest-ever event for India. While most of the big names have secured their tickets in their respective sports disciplines, the lesser-known sports such as fencing and equestrian have added colour to the Games for Indians.

Mirabai Chanu

The 26-year-old weightlifter is expected to be one of the brightest for India. The silver medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai has gone the extra mile by clinching the gold medal in the next edition of the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships prior to that. Chanu’s impressive performance continued after a bronze finish in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Currently she is ranked World No. 2 in the 49 kg category, and is the sole Indian participant in weightlifting.