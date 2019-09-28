Indiana Pacers excited for NBA match in Mumbai

Mumbai: For Indiana Pacers, the American professional basketball team based in Indianapolis in Indiana, the long flight from home to India would be all about team bonding. For their forward Doug McDermott, it will also be about looking forward to trying some delicious food as they get ready to take part in the country's first ever NBA match against Sacramento Kings here on October 4 and 5.

"We've planned some videos and material for the players to participate with on the plane as well which can be a good time to bond because we didn't want to waste those 15 to 16 hours," Kevin Pritchard, Indiana Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, said.

"Even coach (Nate McMillian) has asked some people to talk and help them understand who we really are and I am really excited about the flight and we are going to try to make it productive. "The video will be about helping our players understand who their teammates are as people and what they're about. If you have a deeper understanding about who is sitting in your locker to your left and right, then you can have a better understanding and create an even stronger bond," he added.