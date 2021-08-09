Indian Women's Hockey team felicitated at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel; team cuts cake, sings National Anthem

After landing at Delhi Airport from Japan, the Indian Women's Hockey Team were escorted with other athletes to Hotel Ashoka in the national capital. The women's team at the hotel cut a cake and sing the National Anthem as Hockey India felicitated them upon their return to the country. While the men's hockey team won bronze, the women's hockey team lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

The Indian women's hockey team began badly but raised its level towards the end of the group stages and made it to the last four after defeating world No. 2 Australia in quarter-finals. However, it lost to Argentina in the semis and then Great Britain in the third place play-off.

However, India did not let down the women team for not bagging medal at the Olympics. Praises were poured on the team from across the country.

Assistant coach Ankitha B.S, earlier in the day said that the Indian women hockey team's sterling performance at the Olympic Games has shown that the sport is still alive and kicking in the country.