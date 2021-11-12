Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand for white ball series to prep for World Cup next year

Wellington: The Indian women's cricket team is set to contest a white ball series featuring five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held there.

The limited overs series will commence with the lone T20I on February 9 and conclude on February 24. The World Cup is scheduled to get underway in March-April after getting postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

India's last international series was a tour of Australia in Spetmber-October this year which also featured a pink-ball Test.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

India W vs New Zealand W Series Fixtures:

Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier

Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier

Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson

Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson

Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown

Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown.

With Inputs from PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:01 PM IST