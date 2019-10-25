Indian Super League: Tough introduction for Hyderabad

Kolkata: ATK got over their disappointment in the season opener with a dominant 5-0 win against Hyderabad FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium here on Friday.

Debutants Hyderabad FC struggled to contain the ATK attack consisting of Roy Krishna and David Williams who opened their accounts for the season. Williams opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a neat finish before Krishna doubled the lead two minutes later with a long-range effort. The Australian forward notched his second goal in the 44th minute to make it 3-0 and to late strikes from Edu Garcia (88’, 90+4’) completed an emphatic win. The 5-0 result was also ATK’s biggest win at home.

ATK’s gameplan was evident right from the start. They were quick to get on the ball and build attacks.