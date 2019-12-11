Indian Super League: Odisha FC an inch closer to top

Pune: A 10-man Odisha FC picked up their second win of the season as they overcame Hyderabad FC 3-2 in the Hero Indian Super League match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Carlos Delgado (27') and Xisco Hernandez (41') gave Odisha a first-half lead before Bobo (65') scored from the spot to set up a nervy finish to the game. Odisha were awarded a penalty of their own at the other end, which Martin Guedes converted to secure the three points. Rohit Kumar (89') pulled one back at the death for the home side.

Odisha had Vinit Rai sent off for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute but they soldiered on for the rest of the match.

After eight matches, Odisha are sixth on the table with nine points while Hyderabad are at the bottom with four points.

The hosts' intent to get off the mark quickly was evident as they pressed high up the field in a bid to launch one attack after another. Aridane Santana flicked a good cross-field ball by Diawandou Diagne into the path of Nandhakumar Sekar who was dispossessed by Adil Khan with a brilliant tackle just before the winger could get a shot away.

The intensity bore fruit as Xisco, who was ever-present in midfield, set up the first goal with a dangerous in-swinging delivery from a corner. Goalkeeper Kamaljit failed to punch the ball away and Delgado made full use of the chance to head home the opening goal.

A curling effort from Robin Singh flew inches wide as Hyderabad attempted to equalise but it was the home team who struck again before the break.

The creator turned scorer as Xisco initiated a threatening move from the centre and passed it to Jerry Mawihmingthanga who returned the favour with a pin-point cross that the Spaniard slotted home from inside the box.