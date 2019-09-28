Indian Sports Honours: Bollywood celebs, sports personalities shine on the red carpet

Yesterday in a very starry night the second edition of Indian sports honours was held in Mumbai. Indian sports honours, which is an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Kohli, was held at SVP Stadium in the city.

At the event whole sports galaxy appeared and media captured some of the celebrated faces on red carpet.

Indian cricket teams captain Virat Kohli marked his presence with his beautiful wife and actress Anushka Sharma, retired bowler of international team Zaheer Khan attended event with wife Sagarika Ghatge. Also Yuvraj Singh ariived with wife Hazel Keech for ceremony. Ajinkya Rahane, Neha Sharma, Deepa Karmkar also arrived in a style for the event.