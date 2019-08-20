Basel: Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth advanced to the second round of the BWF World Championship 2019, here on Monday.

Praneeth defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in two straight games while, Prannoy had to struggle a bit as he lost the first game by 17-21 at the hands of Finland's Eetu Heino.

Sai Praneeth was erratic through out the 39-minute encounter against Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Sue but managed to win in straight games 21-17, 21-16. Prannoy put behind a first game reversal to defeat Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-10 to avoid a major scare against the player ranked No 93 in the world.

Also advancing to the next round was Indian women’s doubles combination of Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana as the world No 41 combination defeated Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor of Guatemala 21-10, 21-18 in the opening round.

After Meghana and Poorvisha gave the Indian contingent a winning start, Sai Praneeth oscillated between playing some delectable strokes to making a flurry of unforced errors against the energetic Ho-Sue.

The Indian, who turned 27 earlier this month, clinched nine straight points to race to a 17-7 lead in the first game before a lapse in concentration allowed the Canadian to stage a fight back.

Ho-Sue used his big smashes to good effect to close the gap within two points before Sai Praneeth broke the streak with a good challenge on the baseline. He then used his experience to wrap up the game.