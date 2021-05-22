Indian pugilists get set for the Asian contest

Mumbai: World champion Mary Kom and defending Asian champion Amit Panghal along with the others landed in Dubai on Saturday for the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India and UAE Boxing Federation.

Under a special circumstance, as part of being the official delegation for the prestigious championships, the 31-member Indian contingent comprising 19 players and members of support staff flew on a special bio bubble SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi.

The seven Indian Olympic-bound pugilists, including Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) alongside the other Indian boxers will be seen competing at the Championships which is set to witness a high-voltage action in presence of top Asian and Olympic qualified boxers from all the major Asian boxing powerhouses.

Vinod Tanwar (49kg), who was initially named as part of the 20-member squad for the championships, has been withdrawn after he was tested positive.