Indian paddler Harmeet Desai beats Amalraj Anthony to win Indonesia Open

Mumbai: Experienced Indian paddler Harmeet Desai continued his good run in the international circuit as he staved off a strong challenge from his compatriot Amalraj Anthony to win the gold medal in the ITTF Challenge Indonesia Open 2019 played in Batam, Indonesia on Sunday Evening.

In an all-Indian Men’s Singles final which saw two of India’s most prominent players go up against each other, it was Harmeet who started on the front-foot winning the opening game 11-9 before losing the next game 9-11 allowing Amalraj to draw level.

Ranked 104 in World, Harmeet, however took control of the proceedings and won the next two games by an identical margin of 11-9 to go 3-1 up in the match.

Amalraj reduced the lead by winning the next game 12-10, but the reigning Commonwealth TT Champion did not make any further mistake and won the 6th game 11-9 to seal the match 4-2 and win his second title of the year.

Harmeet trounced Yuto Kizikuri of Japan and Siu Hang Lam of Hong Kong by the same scoreline of 4-2 in the quarters and semis respectively, while Amalraj picked two 4-0 victories over Joao Monteiro of Portugal and Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal in the round of eight and four.