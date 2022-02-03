Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj opens up about first thing he bought after being picked in IPL auction

Mohammed Siraj is one the most feared names in world cricket right now thanks to his brilliant performances for the Men in Blue on many occasions. The right-arm quick has also impressed plenty of fans and experts with his stellar performance in the Indian Premier League and was in his peak form in IPL 2020 and 2021. Coming from a humble background Siraj's fortune took a dream turn after getting picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.60 crore for IPL 2017. Since then, the 27-year old has become one of the most hostile bowlers in the tournament and was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2018 Player Auction for Rs 2.20 crore. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, he revealed about the first thing he did after getting picked in the cash-rich league, reports NDTV.

"First thing I bought was iPhone 7 Plus, then bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important because IPL players need to have a car. For how long could I have pushed a Platina but I did not know how to drive. Then I asked my uncle's son to drive me since he knew how to drive", he said.

He also said that his car did not have an AC so he had put the windows down and people would start waving.

"Once we went to a function and realized that Corolla doesn't even have air conditioning, so we had to put the glasses of the window down. And the public started waving Siraj, Siraj !. We could not even raise the glasses as it was so hot. Then next year, I bought a Mercedes", he added.

Siraj is one of the players retained by the Bangalore-based outfit and fans will look forward to see him IPL 2022 too. In total, he has played 50 IPL games, picking 50 wickets including a four-wicket haul.

