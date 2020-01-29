Indian Open kickboxing tournament to kick-off from Feb 10

New Delhi: WAKO India Kickboxing Federation (WIKF) affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-ever WAKO Indian Open Kickboxing international tournament to be held in New Delhis Talkatora Indoor stadium from February 10-13, 2020.

Over 1000 male and female athletes and officials from over 12 countries are expected to participate across two formats and seven disciplines of the sport. India is expected to field a strong team with prominent names such as Hame, Monal Kukreja, Anshuman Dakua, Sai Gaurav Mohapatra, Prerna Nand Parida and Vrishank who would be looking to win laurels for the country.

Speaking on the development Anand M. Sharan, Chairman, WAKO India said, "We are really proud that India is getting an opportunity to host an event of such a scale. This will prove to be one of the biggest platforms for Indian Kickboxers in the years to come. We welcome all foreign participants to India and wish all competitors all the very best. We also thank the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Indian Olympic Association for providing us constant encouragement and guidance without whom we would not have been able to organise this event."

Santosh K.Agrawal, President, WAKO India said "I am very happy that this championship will foster incentive to the budding sport stars of tomorrow inculcate sportsman spirit in the youth also make it a collaborating event with the co-operation of 29 states and 3UTs of India."

WAKO has been provisionally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently and India has over the years performed and won many medals in world and continental championships in the sport.

The WAKO Indian Open will see competitors from countries like United Kingdom, Croatia, Turkey, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland, Nepal, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Estonia take on the Indian Kickboxers in what promises to be four days of thrilling action.