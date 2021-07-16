Indian Olympic Association names Sports For All (SFA) as official partner of the Indian team

Mumbai, July 16: The Indian Olympic Association, on Thursday, roped in Sports For All (SFA) as Official Partner of the Indian Olympic contingent for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

IOA Secretary General, Shri Rajeev Mehta said, " We are very excited to have SFA as our Official Sports EdTech Partner. SFA, with its technology driven platform and mega-scale, on-ground multi-sport competitions at school and college level, will empower and enable our children and youth to pursue their best sporting potential and thereby, fuel India’s Olympic dreams.”

Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, who founded SFA in 2015 said, “Our association with IOA and Team India is strongly rooted in our belief that by providing the children of India with the finest sporting platform at the earliest stages of their sporting journey, we can fuel their progress towards representing and taking India to the top of the global sporting map in the years to come.”

SFA has formulated a fully integrated phygital (combination of online and on-ground) platform that enables on-ground competitions as well as sports education through technology. This helps identify, nurture and empower athletes across 30 disciplines of sport with the right set of experiences and tools.

“Every child picks up a sport at a young age. Whether she does this to have fun, learn life skills, be fit or with aspirations to represent India, SFA will be there to facilitate and catalyse their journey. With technology as our backbone, we are making multi-sport training and on-ground competitions affordable and accessible to all”, says Vishwas Choksi.

“India has the potential to be a global sporting superpower. We need to build a strong ecosystem to enable sports to become a viable career option. Our platform will enable coaches and academies to connect with children who want to learn any sport. This will create the foundation for our future champions in a systematic and strategic manner”, adds Rishikesh Joshi, who himself has been a national level swimmer.

Along with the Tokyo Olympics, the partnership is strengthened by SFA’s further commitment to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games as well.