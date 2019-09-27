Indian Navy, Central Railway garner full points

Mumbai: Reigning champions Indian Navy were in complete control and charged to a 4-1 win against Union Bank of India in a Super Division match of the MHAL League, at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Friday.

The sailors combined well and scored through Nitin Pawar, Jugraj Singh, Amit Goswami and Sanjit Toppo, while Union Bank reduced the margin of defeat with Kuldeep S. scoring the lone goal.

In another match, Central Railway took off on the right track and raced to a 6-2 win against Income Tax. Earlier, Jayesh Jadhav scored the lone goal to steer Mumbai Customs to a 1-0 win against Bombay Republicans.