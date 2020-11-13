Indian National Rally Championship to get all-women rally team promoted by Vasundhara Diamond

Hyderabad: In a first for Indian motorsports, Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Championship 2020, will have a woman owner promoting an all-women’s rally team in the championship proper.
Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt. Ltd, a Vijayawada based jewelers promoted by Mrs. Vasundhara will own the team comprising renowned Indian women rallyist Dr. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru.
Christened as ‘Team Vasundhara’ they will be competing in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship. Both the drivers will be driving a Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres.
Mrs. Vasundhara, who started the journey 22 years back, was the first women jeweler in the entire South Asia and the idea behind promoting women in motorsports falls in line with their company’s ethos of women empowerment in all walks of life.
“It is a huge moment for Indian motorsports as for the first time we have a woman team owner promoting an all women’s team. As a promoter we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports,” Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club said.
“Being a woman, my mother had to overcome many tough hurdles and challenges to make for herself. Our brand is all about woman empowerment as that is a personal journey. So keeping in motto, we want to promote and empower women in all walks of life. We are pleased to have this opportunity to be part of an all women’s team and are glad to have been able to convince Bani, a legend in her own right and the youngster Pragathi,” Ashish, director of operation, Vasundhara Diamond Roof said.
INRC 2020 will begin on the 15th of next month in Arunachal and after two rounds in the scenic Northeastern State, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru.
