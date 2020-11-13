Indian National Rally Championship to get all-women rally team promoted by Vasundhara Diamond

Hyderabad: In a first for Indian motorsports, Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Championship 2020, will have a woman owner promoting an all-women’s rally team in the championship proper.

Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt. Ltd, a Vijayawada based jewelers promoted by Mrs. Vasundhara will own the team comprising renowned Indian women rallyist Dr. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru.

Christened as ‘Team Vasundhara’ they will be competing in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship. Both the drivers will be driving a Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres.