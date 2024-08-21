 Indian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO

It was the first time in 52 years that the Indian men's hockey team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Indian men's hockey team celebrated their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. This achievement was particularly special as it marked the first time in 52 years that the team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.

A large number of people, including sports enthusiasts, thronged the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to have a glimpse of the hockey players and greet them. The team members were given a grand welcome as them came out of the airport.

Led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the team clinched a 2-1 victory over Spain, a milestone in Indian hockey history under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton.

Harmanpreet also stood out as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. The event was made even more emotional as veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh played his final game, visibly moved by the celebration and the team's success.

FPJ Shorts
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO
Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students Amid Badlapur School Sexual Abuse
Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students Amid Badlapur School Sexual Abuse

Following the felicitatiton ceremony, Captain of the Indian men's Hockey team Harmanpreet Singh says, "I am very happy. Whenever we come to Odisha we get so much love. This time we are getting even more love... There are very good arrangements here. The grounds here are very good, the government is supporting us a lot."
.

Dileep Tirkey praises Odisha government

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed deep gratitude to the Odisha government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their warm welcome and ongoing support. "This grand welcome is a first for the Hockey team," Tirkey remarked, highlighting the significance of the event.

As per Orrisa Post report, the Odisha government, which is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, had announced ₹ 4 crore to Rohidas, ₹15 lakh cash prize for each of the players and ₹10 lakh for each supporting staff who participated in the Paris Olympics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in...

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in...

'Babar Azam On Oxygen': Former Pakistan Skipper Trolled After Two-Ball Duck Against Bangladesh In...

'Babar Azam On Oxygen': Former Pakistan Skipper Trolled After Two-Ball Duck Against Bangladesh In...

'Have Received Numerous Appeals From Fans...': Kalyan Chaubey Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Reinstate...

'Have Received Numerous Appeals From Fans...': Kalyan Chaubey Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Reinstate...

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Enraged After Controversial Dismissal During PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Video...

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Enraged After Controversial Dismissal During PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Video...

Video: Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Grooves to 'Kala Chashma' Song With School Students In...

Video: Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Grooves to 'Kala Chashma' Song With School Students In...