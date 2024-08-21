Indian Men’s Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics With Roadshow in Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO

Image: X

The Indian men's hockey team celebrated their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. This achievement was particularly special as it marked the first time in 52 years that the team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A large number of people, including sports enthusiasts, thronged the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to have a glimpse of the hockey players and greet them. The team members were given a grand welcome as them came out of the airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the team clinched a 2-1 victory over Spain, a milestone in Indian hockey history under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton.

Harmanpreet also stood out as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. The event was made even more emotional as veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh played his final game, visibly moved by the celebration and the team's success.

Following the felicitatiton ceremony, Captain of the Indian men's Hockey team Harmanpreet Singh says, "I am very happy. Whenever we come to Odisha we get so much love. This time we are getting even more love... There are very good arrangements here. The grounds here are very good, the government is supporting us a lot."

.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dileep Tirkey praises Odisha government

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed deep gratitude to the Odisha government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their warm welcome and ongoing support. "This grand welcome is a first for the Hockey team," Tirkey remarked, highlighting the significance of the event.

As per Orrisa Post report, the Odisha government, which is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, had announced ₹ 4 crore to Rohidas, ₹15 lakh cash prize for each of the players and ₹10 lakh for each supporting staff who participated in the Paris Olympics.

