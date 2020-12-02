Indian Manchester City fan names newborn son after club's prolific striker

Naming a newborn child after a certain person is one of the highest forms of appreciation as a fan. Many across the world name their newborn children after their idols, favourite celebrities, and others.

A Manchester City fan from India has reached that level of fandom where he has named his newborn son after the club's most prolific striker - Sergio Aguero.

Aguero, an Argentine striker, boasts the title of Manchester City's highest goalscorer. And it is not a surprise that his fan-following is numerous given his abilities with the ball as a striker.

Premier League's official account for India took to Twitter and shared a picture of a couple holding their newborn son whom they named Aguero Franz Allesh as a tribute to Sergio Aguero.