Indian Manchester City fan names newborn son after club's prolific striker

Naming a newborn child after a certain person is one of the highest forms of appreciation as a fan. Many across the world name their newborn children after their idols, favourite celebrities, and others.
A Manchester City fan from India has reached that level of fandom where he has named his newborn son after the club's most prolific striker - Sergio Aguero.
Aguero, an Argentine striker, boasts the title of Manchester City's highest goalscorer. And it is not a surprise that his fan-following is numerous given his abilities with the ball as a striker.
Premier League's official account for India took to Twitter and shared a picture of a couple holding their newborn son whom they named Aguero Franz Allesh as a tribute to Sergio Aguero.
Aguero is widely considered as one of the best Premier League striker of all time. But, over the years, the Argentine has slowed down with his goals due to injuries which kept him at bay.
The striker was also not included in Manchester City's squad for the Champions League fixture against FC Porto. The group stage fixture ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
Manchester City will next face Fulham in the Premier League followed by the sixth and final Champions League group stage fixture against Marseilles.
