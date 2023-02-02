Indian fans love Pakistani players, crowd respects both teams: Umar Akmal

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal recently shared his experience of playing in India and spoke about how much respect he got from the crowds here.

Umar Akmal experienced playing in India in 2013 which was also the last time Pakistan played a bilateral white-ball series in the country.

The two teams now only meet at ICC events and the Asia Cup due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

'Bahut respect milti hai wahan pe'

"I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven't played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0," Akmal told a Pakistani journalist in Urdu on the latter's YouTube channel.

He added that the Indian fans support both teams equally which is why he felt like home when he played here.

"Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I'm playing in my own country. We get a lot of respect there. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too," Akmal added.

