e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndian fans love Pakistani players, crowd respects both teams: Umar Akmal

Indian fans love Pakistani players, crowd respects both teams: Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal experienced playing in India in 2013 which was also the last time Pakistan played a bilateral white-ball series in the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal recently shared his experience of playing in India and spoke about how much respect he got from the crowds here.

Umar Akmal experienced playing in India in 2013 which was also the last time Pakistan played a bilateral white-ball series in the country.

The two teams now only meet at ICC events and the Asia Cup due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read Also
Pak cricketer Umar Akmal hospitalised after health deteriorates
article-image

'Bahut respect milti hai wahan pe'

"I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven't played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0," Akmal told a Pakistani journalist in Urdu on the latter's YouTube channel.

He added that the Indian fans support both teams equally which is why he felt like home when he played here.

"Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I'm playing in my own country. We get a lot of respect there. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too," Akmal added.

Read Also
'Take a look in the mirror': Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur takes a dig at Umar Akmal for...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ranji Trophy: 'Never give up', says Hanuma Vihari as he bats with fractured hand again; Watch

Ranji Trophy: 'Never give up', says Hanuma Vihari as he bats with fractured hand again; Watch

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia will win on fair Indian wickets, says former wicketkeeper Ian...

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia will win on fair Indian wickets, says former wicketkeeper Ian...

'Traditional macho bullying needs to soften': Andrew Strauss calls for inclusivity in men's game...

'Traditional macho bullying needs to soften': Andrew Strauss calls for inclusivity in men's game...

'Virat Kohli wasn't sidelined': Umar Akmal slams PCB for poor treatment of its struggling players

'Virat Kohli wasn't sidelined': Umar Akmal slams PCB for poor treatment of its struggling players

Indian fans love Pakistani players, crowd respects both teams: Umar Akmal

Indian fans love Pakistani players, crowd respects both teams: Umar Akmal