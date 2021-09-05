Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, support staff too in isolation

LONDON: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into quarantine alongside three other members of backroom staff.

These are India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel. They were isolated as a precautionary measure after Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.

They shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

The remaining members of the team returned negative results in two lateral flow tests. So, the rest of the squad, barring the support staff, moves to Manchester next week for the final Test starting September 10.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:47 PM IST