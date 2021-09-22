Indian compound archers off to a great start in qualification at Archery World Championships

India's compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma scored an excellent 684 and 695 to finish at sixth and seventh seeds respectively, following the compound women's and men's qualification rounds at the Archery World Championships underway in Yankton.

An impressive performance in the qualification round implies that the Indian players got a bye in the first two elimination rounds and will commence their campaign with the third round.

Muskan Kirar was another Indian archer who secured a first-round bye in the women's compound competition after she finished 29th in the qualification.

The third Indian compound archer, Priya Gurjar will take on Great Britain's Isabelle Carpenter in the first round after standing 51st in qualification.

Sangampreet Singh and Rishab Yadav will contest the first round of eliminations after finishing at 26th and 49th position in the qualification round respectively, in the men’s compound archery event.

Salunkhe Parth Sushant, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma stood 45th, 53rd and 56th, respectively, after the qualification round in the men's recurve category.

Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Komalika Bari finished in the top half of the draw after the qualification round and have bagged first-round byes in the Women's recurve event. They will now start their campaign in the second round.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:28 PM IST