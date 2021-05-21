India's first Dronacharya awardee boxing coach OP Bhardwaj passes away

"He started his career in the Army School of Physical Training in Pune and became an accomplished coach for Services. In 1975, when NIS came up with the proposal for coaching diplomas, in boxing, Mr Bhardwaj was picked to start the course," Gupta said.

"I am proud to say I was among his first students. He was an inspiration," he added.

In 2008, Bhardwaj had even taught some boxing techniques to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a couple of months.

Former national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, who was among his first set of students at NIS, said the man from Chennai was a hands-on instructor.

"I shared a magnificent friendship with Bhardwaj ji. I was his student as well as co-worker after being inducted in the NIS. I saw him lay the foundation for Indian boxing to flourish," Sandhu, under whose guidance India won its maiden Olympic medal in boxing, said.

"He was always, always there with the boys. He would never stand and instruct. He would run with the boys during training, even long distance runs. It is something I learnt from him, to be completely involved. A very sad day," he added.

"Among the toughest coaches to impress, he had it in him to stick his neck out for the boys everytime," Sandhu remembered.

Gulati said Bhardwaj was driven by a desire to make things better for the sport.

"He was a dynamic man. I remember, in those days, when there were no computers and hardly anyone knew how to type, he bought a typewriter from a trip to Russia," Gupta said.

"He would write letter after letter to authorities demanding better amenities for boxers at NIS using that typewriter. He typed with just one finger because he had no formal training in typing," recalled the retired NIS chief instructor.

Former national federation secretary general Brigadier (Retd) PKM Raja, during whose tenure he was a national selector, said Bhardwaj was highly respected for his contribution to the sport.

"He was a Services Sports Control Board legend. A truly remarkable coach and also a very impressive personality. It is unfortunate that in the last couple of years his multiple health issues restricted him greatly," he said.