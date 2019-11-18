Indian boxers win 5 gold at Asian Championships

New Delhi: Indian boxers clinched five gold medals to finish their campaign on a high with a rich haul of 12 medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Men and Women Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday.

The final day turned out to be flawless for the women pugilists, who won all five gold on offer while the men had to be content with a couple of silver medals.

Babyrojisana Naorem Chanu (51kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75kg), both hailing from Manipur, finished on the top podium along with Rohtak’s Vinka (64kg) and Sushma (81kg), apart from Hisar’s Poonam (54kg). Among the men, Selay Soy (49kg) and Ankit Narwal (60kg) settled for silver.

While Naorem Chanu blanked Anel Sakysh of Kazakhstan 5-0, Sanamachu Chanu beat Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova by the same scoreline.