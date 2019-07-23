Indian boxers cruise into last eight

New Delhi: Asian Championships silver-medallist Deepak Singh (49kg) and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among seven Indian boxers to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Monday.

Joining Deepak and Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat were former India Open gold-medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and India Open silver medallist Brijesh Yadav (81kg).

In women's 75kg, Bhagyabati Kachari has already reached the quarters after receiving a first-round bye in a field of 10 boxers. Deepak beat Morrocan Said Mortaji and notched up a commanding 5-0 to book his place in the quarters.