Indian Bodybuilding federation announces International Championship and Fitness Festival

Indian Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (IBBFF) announced the launch of India’s most prestigious and historical International Bodybuilding Championship at a Press Conference in Mumbai.

Organized under the aegis of International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) and Asian Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (AFBF), the 3-day mega sporting event will be held in Pune from April 15-17 and will see more than 1500 participants from over 100 countries in its third consecutive year.

One of the key highlights of the event this year will be “Mr and Ms. Universe Fitness Champion”, a contest which will give bodybuilding enthusiasts an opportunity to break sweat and show off their prowess.

The tournament is open for all IBBFF athletes.

A fitness exhibition will also run simultaneously at the event venue for those who wish to hone their skills.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:02 PM IST